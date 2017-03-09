कञ्चनपुर घटनामा भारत बोल्यो, एसएसबीले गोली नचलाएको दाबी

२६ फागुन, काठमाडौं।

भारतले कञ्चनपुरमा गोली लागेर नेपाली मृत्यु भएको समाचारलाई खण्डन गरेको छ। सामाजिक सञ्जाल ट्वीटर मार्फत नेपालका लागि भारतीय दूतावासले कञ्चनपुरको आनन्दबजारमा भारतीय सीमा सुरक्षा बल (एसएसबी)ले गोली नै नचलाएको दाबी गरेको हो।

त्यहाँको अवस्था शान्त पार्न आवश्यक रहेको भन्दै भारतीय दुतावासले निर्माणको काम अघि बढाउनु अघि दुवै पक्ष मिलेर सिमा स्तम्भ सम्बन्धि समस्या समाधान गर्नुपर्ने बताएको छ।

