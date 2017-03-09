कञ्चनपुर घटनामा भारत बोल्यो, एसएसबीले गोली नचलाएको दाबी

२६ फागुन, काठमाडौं।

भारतले कञ्चनपुरमा गोली लागेर नेपाली मृत्यु भएको समाचारलाई खण्डन गरेको छ। सामाजिक सञ्जाल ट्वीटर मार्फत नेपालका लागि भारतीय दूतावासले कञ्चनपुरको आनन्दबजारमा भारतीय सीमा सुरक्षा बल (एसएसबी)ले गोली नै नचलाएको दाबी गरेको हो।

त्यहाँको अवस्था शान्त पार्न आवश्यक रहेको भन्दै भारतीय दुतावासले निर्माणको काम अघि बढाउनु अघि दुवै पक्ष मिलेर सिमा स्तम्भ सम्बन्धि समस्या समाधान गर्नुपर्ने बताएको छ।

It is categorically denied that there was any incident of firing by SSB near the border at Aananda Bazaar, Kanchanpur. 1/3 — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) March 9, 2017

There is a need to maintain calm and let the survey officials of both sides discuss the location of border pillars before any … 2/3 — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) March 9, 2017

… construction work is undertaken. District Officials have been directed to cooperate to defuse the situation.3/3 — IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) March 9, 2017

यो पढ्नुस्।