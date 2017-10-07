२१ असोज, काठमाडौं । प्रदेश २ को स्थानीय तहमा सम्मानजनक सिट जितेका मधेसका दुई पार्टी संघीय समाजवादी फोरम नेपाल र राष्ट्रिय जनता पार्टी (राजपा) नेपालले आसन्न प्रतिनिधिसभा र प्रदेशसभा निर्वाचनमा कांग्रेसकै हाराहारीमा सिट माग गर्ने रणनीति बनाएका छन् । फोरम नेपालका अध्यक्ष उपेन्द्र यादव र राजपा अध्यक्ष महन्थ ठाकुरबीच शुक्रबार यस्तो रणनीतिमा सहमति भएको हो ।

दुई नेताबीच शुक्रबार भएको छलफलले आसन्न केन्द्रीय संसद् र प्रदेशसभा निर्वाचनमा समझदारीमा साझा उम्मेदवार चयन गर्ने तथा अन्य राजनीतिक दलसँग तालमेल गर्नुपर्दा दुवै पार्टीको एकमत बनाई बागर्नेनिङ गर्ने रणनीति बनाएको छ । दुई नेताबीच शुक्रबार भएको लामो छलफलपछि राजपा अध्यक्ष ठाकुर तथा फोरम अध्यक्ष यादवले हस्ताक्षर गरी जारी गरेको विज्ञप्तिमा बहिष्करण तथा वञ्चितीकरणमा पारिएका समुदायको आर्थिक, राजनीतिक, सामाजिक, सांस्कृतिक तथा भाषिक अधिकारसहित समानता र राज्यको हरेक क्षेत्र, तह र अंगमा समानुपातिक, समावेशीकरण र साझेदारी तथा सामाजिक न्याय प्राप्तिका लागि यी समुदायमाथि शताब्दियौंदेखि कायम रहेका सबैखाले असमानता, विभेद, भेदभाव, एवं उपेक्षा, शोषण र उत्पीडिनलाई अन्त्य गर्न आफूहरूबीचको सहमति अपरिहार्य रहेको’ उल्लेख छ । आजको अन्नपूर्ण पोस्टमा खबर छ ।

मधेस स्वायत्त प्रदेश तथा आत्मनिर्णयको अधिकारका लागि लड्दै आएका यादव र ठाकुरबीचको सहमतिले प्रदेश २ मा स्थानीय तह निर्वाचनमा उनीहरूको उपस्थितिअनुसार सिटमा भागबन्डा लगाउन लोकतान्त्रिक गठबन्धन बाध्य हुनुपर्ने देखिएको मधेसी नेताको विश्लेषण छ । रूपान्तरित संसद्मा फोरम नेपालको २ निर्वाचित र १३ समानुपातिकसहित १५ सदस्य, राजपाका ५ निर्वाचित र २० समानुपातिक गरी २५ जना सांसद छन् ।

स्थानीय तहको तेस्रो चरण निर्वाचनमा फोरम नेपाल वीरगन्ज महानगरपालिकासहित २६, राजपा जनकपुर उपमहानगरपालिकासहित २५ र कांग्रेसले ४० स्थान जितेका थिए । स्थानीय तहमा प्राप्त गरेको दुई पार्टीको कुल संख्या ५१ पुग्छ । सत्ता नेतृत्वको कांग्रेस ४० सिटमा सीमित छ । स्थानीय तहको ताजा जनादेशअनुसार प्रदेश २ मा कांग्रेसभन्दा फोरम नेपाल र राजपाको गठजोड ११ तहमा बढी हुन आउँछ । ताजा जनादेशअनुसार नै आसन्न संसद् र प्रदेश सभामा स्थान पाउनुपर्ने रणनीति दुई पार्टीले बनाएका हुन् ।

एमाले, माओवादी केन्द्र र नयाँ शक्तिबीचको वाम चुनावी तालमेलबाट तर्सेको कांग्रेसका लागि राजपा तथा फोरम नेपालसहितको लोकतान्त्रिक गठबन्धन निर्माण प्रक्रियाले केही हदसम्म मलमपट्टी लगाए पनि शुक्रबार यादव र ठाकुरबीचको सहमतिले ठूलै संकट पार्ने अनुमान लगाउन थालिएको छ ।

यादव र ठाकुरबीचको सहमतिको रणनीति दुई पार्टीले प्रदेश २ मा केन्द्रीय संसद्को ३२ सिट तथा प्रदेश सभाको ६४ सिटमध्येबाट ५० प्रतिशत माग गर्ने रहेको स्रोतको दाबी छ ।

प्रदेश नं. १, ५, ६ र ७ का १८ जिल्लामा राम्रो प्रभाव रहेका यी दुई दलको गठबन्धनले लोकतान्त्रिक गठबन्धन त्यसमा पनि कांग्रेससँग राजनीतिक स्तरको लेनदेन गर्ने वातावरण बनाएको छ ।

प्रदेश २ मा फोरम-राजपा सरकार

कांग्रेस नेतृत्वको लोकतान्त्रिक गठबन्धनले प्रदेश २ मा फोरम नेपाल र राजपा गठबन्धनलाई प्रदेश सरकार स्विकार्ने गरी सहमति गरे आफूहरूले कांग्रेसको पक्षमा हिमाल, पहाड र अन्य केही क्षेत्रमा समेत खुलेर सहयोग गर्न सक्ने फोरम नेपाल संसदीय दलका प्रमुख सचेतक शिवजी यादवले बताए ।

उनले अन्नपूर्णसँग भने, ‘प्रदेश २ मा कांग्रेसले देखाउने उदारता, लचकता र सहयोगीपूर्ण भावनाले यो मुलुकको भविष्य निर्धारण हुन्छ । हामी अन्य प्रदेशमा कांग्रेसको सरकार बनाउन खुलेर सहयोग गर्छौं ।’

कांग्रेससँग आफूहरूले मधेसी १० शीर्ष नेता जिताउने प्रतिबद्धतासमेत माग गरेको उनले जानकारी दिए । राजपाका वरिष्ठ उपाध्यक्ष लक्ष्मणलाल कर्णले प्रदेश २ मा कांग्रेसले राजपा र फोरम नेपालको भविष्य देख्ने गरी चुनावी रणनीति अख्तियार गर्नु जरुरी रहेको जिकिर गरे ।

Kazuo Ishiguro wins 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 5 (Xinhua) The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2017 is awarded to Kazuo Ishiguro “who, in novels of great emotional force, has uncovered the abyss beneath our illusory sense of connection with the world”, the Swedish Academy announced in Stockholm on Thursday.

Kazuo Ishiguro has been a full-time author ever since his first book, A Pale View of Hills (1982). The themes Ishiguro is most associated with are already present here: memory, time, and self-delusion, said the Swedish Academy in his biobibliographical notes.

Ishiguro’s writings are marked by a carefully restrained mode of expression, independent of whatever events are taking place. At the same time, his more recent fiction contains fantastic features, the notes added.

“His novel, as in several others, we also find musical influences,” the notes said, adding that apart from his eight books, Ishiguro has also written scripts for film and television.

Kazuo Ishiguro was born on Nov. 8, 1954 in Nagasaki, Japan. The family moved to the United Kingdom when he was five years old. In the late 1970s, Ishiguro graduated in English and Philosophy at the University of Kent, and then went on to study Creative Writing at the University of East Anglia.

This year’s prize is 9 million SEK (1.1 million U.S. dollars).

Nadal sets up Dimitrov semi-final showdown

2017-10-06 18:05

BEIJING, Oct. 6 (AFP) – World number one Rafael Nadal tamed the big-serving American John Isner 6-4, 7-6 (7/0) to surge into the semi-finals of the China Open on Friday.

The brilliant Spaniard, on course for a sixth title this season, faces Bulgaria’s third seed Grigor Dimitrov in the last four on Beijing’s outdoor hard courts.The 31-year-old Nadal described Isner’s serve as “huge” on the eve of their quarter-final blockbuster.And Nadal came under the expected barrage before he grabbed the crucial break of serve in the ninth game of a tight first set.

Isner, seeded sixth, blasted 11 aces in the opening set but Nadal punished him at the first sniff of an opportunity.The second set was even tighter, until Nadal stepped up another gear in the tie break.

Anti-nuclear weapon campaigner ICAN wins Nobel Peace Prize

7 Oct, Oslo: The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) won the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize Friday for its “efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such weapons,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced.

“The organization is receiving the award for its work to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its ground-breaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such weapons,” Berit Reiss-Andersen, chairperson of the five-member committee, said in her announcement.

Nuclear weapons are not yet subject to any international legal prohibition such as what land mines, cluster munitions and biological and chemical weapons face, she said. “Through its work, ICAN has helped to fill this legal gap.”

ICAN, a coalition of non-governmental organizations from around 100 different countries, “has been a driving force in prevailing upon the world’s nations to pledge to cooperate with all relevant stakeholders in efforts to stigmatize, prohibit and eliminate nuclear weapons,” Reiss-Andersen said.

She said the Norwegian Nobel Committee wished to emphasize that the next steps towards attaining a world free of nuclear weapons must involve the nuclear-armed states.

“This year’s Peace Prize is therefore also a call upon these states to initiate serious negotiations with a view to the gradual, balanced and carefully monitored elimination of the almost 15,000 nuclear weapons in the world,” Reiss-Andersen said.

She noted that five of the states that currently have nuclear weapons — the United States, Russia, Britain, France and China — have already committed to this objective through their accession to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons of 1970.

“The Non-Proliferation Treaty will remain the primary international legal instrument for promoting nuclear disarmament and preventing further spread of such weapons,” she said.

There are 318 candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2017, out of which 215 are individuals and 103 are organizations. This was the second highest number of candidates ever as the record of 376 candidates was set in 2016. Xinhua