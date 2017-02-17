‘1 million entrepreneurs will be produced in 50 days,” pledges Minister Joshi

17 Feb, Dhulikhel: Minister for Industry Nabindra Raj Joshi has expressed his confidence that as many as 100,000 entrepreneurs could be produced in 50 days.

Minister Joshi said so while inaugurating the special initiative undertaken by the government to register small entrepreneurs across the country to promote and facilitate small scale enterprises and entrepreneurs at Dhulikhel today.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enable environment for job creations so that none have to leave for greener pasture for employment in 10 years. RSS