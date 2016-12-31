10 movies you must watch before die?

Basically movies are made to entertain the people. Through different subject the movies are made. Here are the top ten movies which must watch before we die.

Memento:

This is one of the best movies that you have to watch before you die. Memento is an American movie. In this movie you can see the story of memory loss husband. This is the blockbuster movie of that time. Best movies you have to watch before you die.

Director: Christopher Nolan

Equilibrium:

Equilibrium is the movies that contain the story of government rules. You have to watch before you die. Due to the story of these movies it can collect lots of appreciation. So many people are talking about the story presentation.

Director: Kurt Wimmer

The Matrix:

Another ever hit movie in history is The Matrix. You can see the real story in this movie. At once all people should watch this movie. Great movies of the world you need to watch.

Fight club:

A classic movie Fight Club is another great movie. This helps you to make your time full surprising. Basically this movie is made with the talent artist too. This may be the reason of success. All-time great movie you have to watch before you die.

The Green Mile:

This is the short movies. In this movie we can see the story of life. In this story we see the value of life, success and other aspect of life. One of the great movies you most watch before you die. Within a very short story we can feel the total though of life.

Into the Wild:

Into the Wild is another great movie that you have to watch before you die. In this movie you can see the story of freedom of your life. How we make our life more complicate by our self. Through this movie we can learn how to live more happily.

Life in a Day:

One of the interesting movies is Life in a Day. In this movie we can see the story of life. We want to travel so many places but we cannot adjust within a short time. This is the story of this movie.

The men from Earth:

We can see the true art of science and art over here. Due to the different components we can say this is the great movies we need to watch before you die. After watching this movie you can say this is the true art.

The terminal:

This is the simply and romantic drama. In this movie we can see the great enjoyable story. Once in a life you have to watch the terminal. From this movie you can learn some important lesion too.

Gravity:

It is the story of survival. We can see the story of ordinal women. Through these movies you can feel the test of space. This movie is the most watch movie before you die.