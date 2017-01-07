10 tonnes of solid waste scooped up from Rivers in valley

7 Jan, Kathmandu: Around 10 tonnes of solid waste were extracted from various rivers in the Kathmandu valley including Bagmati River and its tributaries at various places in the Valley today as a part of the Bagmati Clean-Up Campaign that entered 191st week today.

Rajesh Prasad Singh, Chief of the High-Powered Committee for Intregrated Development of Bagmati Civilization, told RSS that the volunteers, stakeholders and the campaigners assembled to clean up the river of cultural significance were divided into two groups.

One group was involved in extraction of solid waste and its management extract solid waste while the other group launched awareness programme by entering each houses around Tilganga area. A total of 6 metric tonnes of solid waste was collected today in this area.

Meanwhile, three metric tonnes of garbage were taken out of various 10 riverside places under the 150th edition of the Rudramati River Clean-Up Campaign. Similarly, around one metric tonnes of garbage was extracted from the Bishnumati river.

Minister for Health Gagan Kumar Thapa inaugurated the special ceremony of the Campaign at Budhanilakantha Temple premises and called for cooperation from one and all to help clean the river, shared Rudramati Stakeholder Society Vice-Chair Rohit Giri.

Chief Secretary of the government Dr Somlal Subedi, former secretary Kishore Thapa, Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Bigyanraj Sharma among others took the lead of the clean-up drive. RSS