1 Dec, Kalaiya: A total of 121 polling centres in Bara have been categorized as very sensitive in election being held here under the second phase of election to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies on coming December 7.

Of the total 303 polling centres in the district, 121 are categorized as very sensitive and another 97 as sensitive from the security point of view, and security measures have been put in place accordingly, said Chief District Officer Bijaya Narayan Manandhar.

There are a total of 349, 947 voters in the district divided into four constituencies. RSS