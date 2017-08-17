17 August, Kathmandu: Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are facing each other under the Under-15 SAFF Championship beginning at ANFA Complex tomorrow.

Sharing information at a press conference, head coach Sunil Shrestha expressed belief that Nepal would win the match being played in home ground. The championship is organized by All Nepal Football Association (ANFA).

He, however, said India was strongest among the teams. The Nepali team preparing for the selection for AFC Under-16 championship would be benefited with the SAF game, he added.

Sagar Thapamagar is the Nepali team captain. Most of the players are from ANFA academy.

Nepal, under group B will face Maldives on Saturday. Nepal’s group also includes Maldives and India. While, group A includes Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka.

Top two teams from the two groups would enter the semi-final. RSS