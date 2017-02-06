16 parties registered in Kalikot

6 Feb, Kalikot: A total of 16 political parties have submitted their details to take part in the upcoming local level elections in the district.

As per the directive of the Election Commission to submit the details of the political parties, details have so far been received from only 16 parties, district election officiating chief Dhan Bahadur Rawal Shared.

According to Rawal, Rashtra Sewak Loktantrik Party has been registered for the first time in the district whereas already existed; Samajbadi Party Nepal has not submitted its details for the registration process.

The parties registered include Nepali Congress, CPN-UML, CPN (Maoist Centre), Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Rastriya Janamorcha, Madhesi Janadhikar Forum among others. RSS