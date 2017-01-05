Change in provincial boundaries not demand of Nepali: Oli

5 Jan, Kathmandu: CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli has said the change in the boundaries of the provinces was not the demand of the Nepali people.

Attending an interaction programme organised by Press Chautari Nepal on the eve of mass demonstration announced by nine parties in the opposition including the CPN (UML) tomorrow, former Prime Minister Oli accused the government of bringing the proposal unilaterally. The nine parties are organizing a mass demonstration in protest over the constitution amendment proposal.

“The amendment proposal is not in the interests of the nation. It includes some sponsored demands which are capable of triggering problems in the country,” he said, emphasizing on the need of holding elections of different tiers to enforce the constitution.

He went on to say that there was no comprise regarding the agenda of national unity and prestige, social justice, equity and basic norms and values of democracy, adding that communal and racial bigotry were not accepted in the modern Nepali society.

The party took the Supreme Court verdict regarding the constitution amendment bill as in favour of forming the provincial assembly before making any change in boundaries of provinces which had proved the party’s stance and analysis regarding the bill right.

He reiterated the party’s commitment not to allowing the House to pass the bill.

Concern over government decision to remove NRA CEO

The UML Chair has expressed his concern over the government decision to remove National Reconstruction Authority (NRA)’s Chief Executive Officer Sushil Gyawali from the office. Accusing the government of failing to work in the wellbeing of the earthquake survivors, barring the NRA work independently and putting it in human resources and budget crunch, he termed the government move inappropriate. RSS