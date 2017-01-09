Was nervous about ‘Rangoon’: Shahid Kapoor

9 Jan, Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor is relieved after getting overwhelming response to the trailer of his upcoming film “Rangoon” as the actor said he was bit “nervous” for it.

The 35-year-old star, who shared the first look and trailer of the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial on Januray 5, thanked fans for giving it a thumbs up.

“Thank you thank you thank you guys. Was rather nervous about this one. The response has been tremendous. Big big love to you all,” Shahid wrote on Twitter.

Shahid has teamed up with Bhardwaj for the third time as they have previously worked in “Kaminey” and “Haider”.

The film, which is set to release on February 24 this year, also stars Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. PTI