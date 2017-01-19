Nepal is not against any neighbour: Leader Nembang

19 Jan, Kathmandu: CPN-UML leader Subash Nembang has said Nepal can not be against any neighbour- India and China.

Releasing a book ‘New Dimensions in Nepal-India Relations and the Responsibility’ edited by Madhav Shrestha and Dr Anjan Shakya at a programme organized by the International Concerns Centre in the capital city on Thursday, leader Nembang said Nepal always maintains harmonious relations with both neighbours.

While maintaining equal relations with these two neighbours, sovereignty should be kept in centre, he said, arguing, “It does not mean small country has weak sovereignty.”

He reminded that many Nepalis played significant role on India’s struggle for independence. “It was not necessary for the neighbours to show concern over Nepal’s efforts to write constitution,” he added.

Moreover, the former Speaker said although the two countries- Nepal and India- sometime witness untoward relations, both had no option but to respect each other and work for common interest.

Commenting on the book, Buddhi Narayan Shrestha said the views and analysis made in the book are very important to know Nepal-India relations.

Similarly, member of the International Concern Centre, Lokmanya Golchha, underscored the need of making Nepal-India relations stronger.

Editor of the book Dr Shakya said the book is centered on how the relations between Nepal and India should move ahead.

The book contains the articles by 25 foreign affairs experts. RSS