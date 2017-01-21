Govt. has enough funds for development construction

21 Jan, Surunga (Jhapa): CPN (UML) Chairman and former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that there was no lack of funds with the government for development construction.

Laying foundation stone for late Communist leader Dronacharya Chhetri Memorial Women and Child Development Building at Pathariya in Jhapa on Friday, Chairman Oli said that construction of the postal highway is being talked since the past 19 years, but has not been materialized yet. He also claimed that the postal highway would now be constructed at any cost.

Two-storey memorial building including six rooms would be constructed at a cost of Rs 2.5 million.

Meanwhile, Chairman Oli also inaugurated the first International Karate Championship that began at Baniyani of Jhapa from today. Athletes from Nepal, India, Bangladesh and Bhutan are participating in the championship. RSS