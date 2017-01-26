PM hints at possibility to develop Palpa as a trade hub

26 Jan, Phalebash (Parbat): Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, pledging government’s support for Palpa district’s development, said that the district could be developed as a trade hub once Nepal’s border point with China-Korala- is reopened.

Inaugurating the fifth Palpa festival at Kushmabazar in the district on Thursday, PM Dahal vowed the Palpa folks of government support in construction of City Hall, upgradation of Kushma-Phalebash-Barachaur-Huwas road section, sports ground and Lapsi (Choerospondias axillaris) fermentation centre among others.

During the inaugural of the 10-day festival, PM Dahal also reiterated government’s commitment towards holding the local body’s election by mid-May, for which he said that the government was effortful to declare in 3 to 4 days.

Expressing his confidence that the all-three levels of constitution mandated elections will be held by January 2018, Dahal also talked about his instruction to the concerned Committee to endorse the election-related bill by January 28.

Furthermore, the PM shared that preparations were already made to move ahead to consider amendment in the new constitution with revision so as to accommodate the voices of the Madheshi, Tharu, indigenous and nationalities communities.

Reaffirming the government’s thoughtfulness towards the genuine demands of the Madheshi communities, he urged for unity among the political parties for effective implementation of the new constitution and holding election as in the time of its promulgation.

Coming heavily down on the secessionists, PM Dahal warned of stern action against those individuals and political parties posing threat to the national integrity.

Stressing political stability, Dahal spoke of the need for the country to attain economic prosperity for he argued that that without economic development, the other countries across the world would not acknowledge the essence of Nepal.

According to him, the government had attached utmost priority to the development of the mega hydro power projects in the country and serious talks were ongoing with our immediate neighbors- India and China- to exchange cooperation for the development of highway, railway and airways.

Parliamentarians from Palpa, Arjun Prasad Joshi, Bikash Lamsal and Kalpana Chapagain briefed about various aspects of the district to the visiting PM. RSS