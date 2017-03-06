Three die in Saptari protest

6 March, Rajbiraj (Saptari): Three cadres of the Madhesi front have died in the firing police opened on the protest the front cadres organized to foil the mass gathering of the CPN-UML at the industrial area of Rajbiraj.

Those losing life in the protest are- Sanjan Mehata, 23, from Maleth-2, Pitambar Lal Mandal, 50, from Maleth-4 and Anand Saha, 34, from Prawani VDC.

Mehata died on the spot while two others breathed their last on the way to hospital, said police.

Central secretary of the Rastriya Madhes Samajbadi Party, Gajendra Mandal, said seven others injured in police firing are undergoing treatment at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan. He added that three of them received injury on stomach. Digambar Yadav, Dilip Yadav, Surendra Mandal, Pramod Mandal, Jitendra Saha, Indra Narayan Saha and Birendra Mahatao were injured seriously.

Other two dozens of cadres receiving injury with baton charged by police have been undergoing treatment at Gajendra Narayan Singh Hospital.

Police used force to control the agitated cadres of the front who were targeting to foil the UML’s gathering.

“To tame the mob and assure security at the UML’s gathering area, the police persons resorted to firing,” said Chief District Officer of Saptari, Uddhav Timalsina.

Meanwhile, the front accused the UML cadres of assailing on the security persons.

After the situation turned violent, the police escorted the UML leaders to safe places.

Meanwhile, the front cadres set on fire some vehicles against the Saptari incident in the evening. RSS