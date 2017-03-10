Parliamentarians condemn killing of Nepali national in Kanchapur incident

10 March, Kathmandu: Majority of parliamentarians attending the meeting of today’s Legislature-Parliament have condemned the Kanchanpur incident.

The Indian security forces on March 10 had opened firing at a group of Nepali persons at Aananda Bazar in Kanchanpur district who stood against the unilateral act of breaking the culvert constructed to facilitate movement between Nepal and India as per the agreement without consulting with stakeholders.

Govinda Gautam of Punarbas Municipality-8 of Kanchanpur district was injured in the firing and died on the way to Dhangadi hospital for treatment.

Speaking at the special hour and zero hour during the meeting, they demanded with the government to hold dialogue with the Indian government and seek solution to the issue through diplomatic measures at the earlierst.

The Parliaments have also demanded with the government to enable environment for the India to apologize on the matter they deem to be an India’s encroachment of land in the sovereign country.

CPN-Maoist Centre’s Agni Sapkota argued that government should not deter in safeguarding the nation’s prestige and seek India’s take on the incident.

He also demanded the government to declare the deceased a martyr.

Similarly, CPN-UML’s Yuwaraj Gyawali pressed for bringing to fore the fact on the Kanchanpur incident as well as Kanchanpur incident where four people were killed on March 6.

He expressed his doubt over the incidents as such to be a conspiracy to foul the upcoming local body’s election.

UML’s Keshav Prasad Badal pressed for apology from the Indian side regarding the incident.

Rastriya Prajatantra Party’s Kunti Kumari Shahi questioned the cavalier attitude of the government towards the atrocity faced by the Nepalis in the no man’s land by the Indian security forces in their daily lives.

Likewise, parliamentarians drawing the attention of the government towards the Kanchanour incident are Nepali Congress’s Tarini Dutta Chataut, Nepal Majdur Kisan Party’s Prem Suwal and Anuradha Thapa Magar, Madheshi Janadhikar Forum (Lokatantrik) Yogendra Chaudhary, Rastriya Jana Morcha Meena Pun and other parliamentarians Rukmini Chaudhary, Shyam Kumar Shrestha, Geeta Rana and Tejulal Chaudhary among others. RSS