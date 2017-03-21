Elections to oppose regional politics: Chair Oli

21 March, Kathmandu: CPN (UML) chair and former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has said that the upcoming elections will vehemently oppose and respond to the regional politics and forces involved in disharmonizing the social cohesion.

Speaking in a programme organized to extend thanks to the volunteers, artists and media for their presence and support shown during the party’s Mechi-Mahakali Campaign (March 4-18), leader Oli said so. He added that the people will answer those forces by giving a majority seats to his party from upcoming elections.

Leader Oli further shared that the party will launch more effective programme in Province No 2 in near future. He added that the Madhesi morcha showed apolitical behaviours against UML during the campaign being intolerable due to fear of ending their illusion against the constitution and UML if UML launched effective and harmonious programmes in Tarai.

In another context, chair Oli shared that the attorney general suggested the election commission to touch the party statute of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party. He added that the person bearing the post should be decent.

Similarly, leader Madhav Kumar Nepal said that the campaign has supported the party to reach to the door of the people.

Similarly, party general secretary Ishwar Pokharel informed that they will share an effective programme to be launched in Province No 2 within two days. RSS