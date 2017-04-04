Nepal-India agree to check unwarranted activities in the border

4 April, Itahari: A joint meeting of the Armed Police Force Bahara Battalion, Pakali headquarters in Itahari and the Indian Seema Surakshya Bal or SSB, Siliguri and Sikkim, India concluded with an agreement to join hands in checking all kinds of criminal activities in the Nepal-India border area.

An agreement was also reached at the meeting held here Monday to work with caution along the border areas in making the upcoming May 14 local elections in Nepal peaceful and fearless, according to Chief of the AFP Pakali Headquarters DIG Janaki Raj Bhattarai.

Speaking at a press meet following the meeting, DIG Bhattarai said that the two sides agreed to check through regular dialogue and contact criminal activities including smuggling of weapons.

DIG of the SSB in Siliguri Bandhan Saksena said an agreement was reached to control criminal activities in the border region and also to maintain the border pillars.

Also agreed at the meeting was for security agencies of the two countries to work to check the activities of Jaya Krishna Goit, who has been challenging law and order in Nepal from his base in Bihar of India. RSS