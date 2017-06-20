20 June, Ratnanagar (Chitwan): Four new cases of scrub typhus have been detected in Chitwan in the past two months.

The District Public Health Office (DPHO), Chitwan confirmed the detection of four news cases of scrub typhus in the period of two months (mid-April to mid-June). Four women– three from the district and one from Nawalparasi–were tested positive for the Orientia tsutsugamushi (formally Rickettsia tsutsugamushi) bacteria that causes the disease.

According to DPHO Chitwan’s Ram Kumar KC, they are being treated at the Chitwan Medical College.

The district had first reported the scrub typhus case last year, further finding 533 infected altogether. Of them, five had died. Last year, 47 districts across the country reported the 830 cases of this mite-borne disease and 14 had succumbed to it, according to

Epidemiology and Disease Control Division’s Public Health Officer Resham Lamichhane. RSS