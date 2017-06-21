21 June, Ilam: Nepali Congress (NC) leader and former minister Gagan Kumar Thapa has said that NC has made the country victorious in difficult situation despite the party losing.

Speaking at an election assembly in Mai Municipality on Tuesday, Thapa said that the current NC-led government postponed the elections in province no. 2 by keeping the national interests in priority.

Saying that the third phase of the local level elections would be held in the slated time, Thapa claimed that Rastriya Janata Party, Nepal would itself lose if it did not take part in the polls.

Likewise, NC leader Bishwa Prakash Sharma asked the locals to make the NC candidates victorious as the polls were connected to the issue of constitution’s implementation. RSS