23 June, Dhangadhi: CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that the country entered the federal democratic republic due to the Maoists’ role in the peace process.

Addressing the election gathering organised at Phoolbari of Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City on Friday, Chairman Dahal said that the election was being held on new structure after the country gained political achievements including constitution, secularism and inclusion through Constituent Assembly.

He argued that although the Nepali Congress and CPN (UML) tried to hold election on old structure, the election of local-level was possible only due to his stance from the position of the Prime Minister.

Also the former Prime Minister, Dahal said a metropolitan city could be formed by integrating Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City and Godawari Municipality and a leader with a vision was necessary for the same.

He said, “I have dream that a model metropolitan city of the Far-Western Region could be made by combining Dhangadhi and Attariya.”

On the occasion, Ram Samajh Rana Tharu and Shanti Adhikari, CPN (Maoist Centre) candidates to the post of Mayor and Deputy-Mayor of Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City also expressed their views. RSS