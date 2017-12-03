3 Dec, Rajbiraj: As many as 207 polling centres in Saptari district have been categorized as very sensitive in election being held here under the second phase of election to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies on coming December 7.

Of the total 295 polling centres in the district, 207 are categorized as very sensitive and another 88 as sensitive from the security point of view, and security measures have been put in place accordingly, said Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Singh of the District Police Office, Saptari.

One hundred and fifty two candidates are contesting in the twin elections. There are four electoral constituencies for the House of Representatives and the eight for the State Assembly elections in the district.

A total of 346, 214 voters in the district will be exercising their franchise in the elections. RSS