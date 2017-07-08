8 July, Biratnagar: Nepali Congress (NC) candidates are taking lead on vote count in Biratnagar Metropolitan city.

According to the latest information provided by Chief Election Officer, NC mayoral candidate Bhim Parajuli has secured 18,305 votes, CPN (UML)’s Binod Dhakal has got 13,364 and Federal Socialist Forum Nepal’s Umesh Yadav has got 12,417.

Likewise, NC deputy mayoral candidate Indira Karki is taking lead with 15,948 while Namita Neupane of CPN (Maoist Centre) has obtained 9,679 votes and Suchi Chaudhary of Nepal Loktantrik Forum received 8,284 votes. RSS