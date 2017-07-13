13 July, Kathmandu: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Dr Ayodhee Prasad Yadav has urged the recently elected representatives of the local levels to cooperate it for updating the biometric voters’ list.

The Election Commission is launching a campaign to update biometric voters’ list from July 16 to July 31 targeting the upcoming provincial and federal elections. The EC has allocated the responsibly to update the voters’ list to its all district offices.

While inaugurating a-two-day training for computer operators for the campaign, CEC Yadav, urged the local representatives to support the EC by encouraging eligible persons to register their names in the list visiting the district headquarters.

Dr Yadav further clarified that the EC could not reach to all 744 local levels for updating the voters’ list due to various limitations He further urged the EC officials to maintain transparency and accuracy while updating the voters’ list.

Similarly, EC spokesperson Surya Prasad Sharma said that the EC should further intensify its works after the government announces the date for provincial and federal elections.

The EC has urged the government to announce the date for provincial election in mid-October while date for federal elections before in the third week of November.

Computer operators from Kathmandu, Kalikot, Bardiya, Kanchanpur, Rolpa and Sindhuli are participating in the training. RSS