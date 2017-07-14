14 July, Kathmandu: The ruling Nepali Congress and CPN (Maoist Centre) have urged the Election Commission (EC) to extend the deadline for updating voters roll along with photographs.

Targeting the election of province assembly and House of Representatives, the EC has urged the voters to register their name from the district of permanent residence from July 16 by giving the duration of 15 days.

Leader of both the parties urged the Chief Election Commissioner, Dr Ayodhi Prasad Yadav, after holding separate meetings with on Friday.

A team under the leadership of NC leader Bal Krishna Khand met with office-bearers of the EC and requested to extend the deadline till August 16 as well as make arrangement of updating the voters roll from all local-level.

The EC has decided to carry out voters roll updating task at all district-level Election Office from July 16-30.

Talking to media persons after the meeting, NC leader Khand said that they discussed the possible provisions to ensure participation of Nepali citizens abroad in the election.

Similarly, CPN (Maoist Centre) leader Haribol Gajurel on behalf of the party also urged the EC to update voters roll from all 744 local levels and to extend the deadline for the same.

According to the EC, citizens who have registered their name in voters’ name list need not to reregister their names. RSS