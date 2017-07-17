17 July, Kathmandu: The CPN (UML) has drawn attention of the Election Commission (EC) of Nepal to allocate sufficient time and adopt due process to update the voters’ name list.

A team of UML leaders led by parliamentary party deputy leader Subas Nembang met with Chief Election Commissioner Dr Ayodhee Prasad Yadav on Monday and demanded to update the voters’ name list even by considering the voters’ convenience and concerns.

The party has also recommended the EC to immediately end the confusions and dillydallying in the constitution of District Coordination Committee in the districts where the local level polls were conducted in the first and second phases.

Likewise, the UML leaders also termed the EC's call for formation of the Commission on Constituency Determination and electoral laws as positive.