26 July, Kathmandu: Newly-appointed Minister for Information and Communications Mohan Bahadur Basnet took the charge of his Ministry this evening.

Secretary Mahendra Man Gurung and other senior officials at the Ministry welcomed the newly-designated Minister Basnet.

Immediately after assuming the office, Minister Basnet signed a decision to implement MOIC related programme specified in the annual policy and programme and budget.

The decision includes programme implementation, monitoring, progress report to be submitted by the agencies having own resources and reports to be submitted after implementation of plans and evaluation related issues.

Talking to journalists, Minister Basnet pledged to work through the ministry to elevate the glory of the country and people and give results.

Issuing directives to the Ministry of Information and Communications and its subordinating agencies, Minister Basnet expected cooperation from all sides to materialize his plan to work in a result-oriented manner.

“Incentive to those performing good and punishment to wrongdoers is my belief. It requires developing a system to perform well in time”, he noted. RSS