27 July, Kathmandu: The Supreme Court has again scheduled the hearing on the writ petition filed claiming the ‘illegal’ detention of Director General of Inland Revenue Department, Chudamani Sharma.

The full bench of Justices Dipak Raj Joshi, Dipak Kumar Karki, Kedar Prasad Chalise, Sharada Prasad Ghimire, and Anil Kumar Sinha said the hearing went short of time Thursday, so it would be continued on Sunday as well, said Spokesperson Mahenranath Upadhyay.

Advocates Bhimarjun Acharya, Shatishkrishna Kharel, Lalit Basnet and others pleaded for Director General Sharma, arguing to release Sharma on bail. Sharma is in detention after the Special Court issued an order to remand him into custody for investigation. On July 23, the SC had issued order seeking a dossier from the Special Court.

After the SC had issued stay order on Sharma’s case on June 17, his wife Kalpana Uprety had filed a writ petition seeking Sharma’s release, citing that the detainment was illegal. To this, the SC issued a habeas corpus on July 11.

Also the Member Secretary of Tax Clearance Commission, DG Sharma has been accused of letting off NCell from submitting Rs 21 billion as capital gain tax while selling its ownership.

Hearing on Bharatpur-19 vote count on Sunday

Similarly, the SC on Thursday has again rescheduled the hearing on the writ petition filed against Election Commission’s decision to re-poll in Ward No 19 of Bharatpur Metropolis for Sunday, after the hearing could not be completed on Thursday.

The division bench of Justices Om Prakash Mishra and Purushottam Bhandari decided to continue hearing on coming Sunday, informed Spokesperson Upadhyay.

Pleading on behalf of the Election Commission, Attorney General Raman Shrestha argued for re-polling. Similarly, pleading on behalf of Maoist party candidate Renu Dahal, advocate Dr Dinmani Pokhrel, Ramesh Kumar Mainali, and Gunaraj Ghimire. There are 12 advocates in favour of candidate Dahal. RSS