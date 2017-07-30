30 July, Bardibas: Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Chairperson Kamal Thapa has accused the incumbent government of being reluctant to address the Madhesh related issues.

At a press conference organized by RPP Mahottari Chapter here Sunday, leader Thapa claimed that it was just a rumour that government was presenting the constitution amendment proposal in the parliament. Thapa viewed that the government was not honest towards endorsement of the constitution amendment bill.

He also accused the government of intending to mock the Madhesh-centric political party- the Rastriya Janata Party-by holding discussions with it for some time for the same issue and scaring the major opposition, CPN-UML, on the same pretext.

Furthermore, the former Deputy Prime Minister clarified that his party was positive about the constitution amendment bill and asserted that the RPP would take appropriate decisions concerning the constitution amendment proposal provided the government presented it seeking consideration.

Present at the programme were party’s leaders and cadres including party Vice-Chairpersons Ramchandra Raya and Buddhiman Tamang among others. RSS