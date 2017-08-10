10 August, Kathmandu: Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) is set to hold its provincial convention next month to adjust the party’s organizational structures in seven provinces.

The convention is to make the party organization consistent to the new structure envisaged by the constitution, informed RPP Spokesperson Bhuwan Pathak.

After provincial convention the party has also floated a plan to prepare its organizational structure in all 744 local units and run different political activities. RSS