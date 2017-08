12 August, Kathmandu: The government has handed over the responsibility of Kathmandu-Tarai fast track project to the Nepal Army.

The government on May 12 had decided to construct the fast track, one of the national pride project, under the management of the NA.

NA’s Directorate of Public Relations informed this Friday. The NA has set the target of project competition in four years.

Around Rs 112 billion has been estimated for the construction of the project. RSS