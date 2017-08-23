23 August, Kathmandu: The CPN (UML) lawmakers today have handed over a cheque worth Rs 9978,390 to Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba for the families hit by flood and landslides.

The Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday had taken the decision to provide one month’s salary to the flood victims.

UML chair KP Sharma Oli handed over the cheque to PM Deuba in the office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers today. On the occasion, chair Oli urged the government to manage the effective reliefs to the victims.

After receiving the cheque, PM Deuba thanked UML for the support to the disaster victims. RSS