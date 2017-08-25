25 August, Kathmandu: Chairperson of CPN-UML, KP Sharma Oli, has claimed that the Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s recent statement in India has belittled country’s dignity.

PM Deuba is currently in a five-day state visit to India at the cordial invitation of his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi.

Leader Oli, also a former Prime Minister, blamed PM Deuba for delivering his national dignity- threatening statement in the joint press conference held in Indian capital of New Delhi Thursday on the issue of constitution amendment in Nepal.

Talking to journalists at the Tribhuwan International Airport in Kathmandu today before leaving for Bangkok for his health check up, Oli expressed his qualm over PM Deuba’s statement to work for increasing acceptability of the new constitution although the constitution could not be amended at the moment.

Oli also drew the attention of the government towards stepping up relief and rescue operation in flood and landslide affected areas.

Oli will return home on 30 August. RSS