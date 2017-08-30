30 August, Jitpur (Kapilvastu): The CPN-UML Kapilvastu has taken action against 162 members for acting against the interest of the party in the recently held local level elections.

Those facing action including district level leaders to normal members. Some have been removed from the district committees while some remain suspended.

Accordingly, Purna Chandra Pariyar, Ful Kumari Shrestha and Khamba Bahadur Shah were removed from the district committee.

Likewise, 15 were expelled from the party, according to the district secretary Baburam Acharya. They were punished as per Article 49 of the party’s statute. RSS