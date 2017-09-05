5 Sept, Kathmandu: Speaker Onsari Gharti has said political stability would be established in the country after holding all elections on schedule.

At a programme organised by the Main Organising Committee on the occasion of 11th National Day against Human Trafficking here today, Speaker Gharti said that days of hope and confidence have now begun.

She said that although the Article 29 (1) of the constitution has mentioned about the provision on an individual’s right against exploitation, cases of women trafficking have not decreased.

Similarly, Minister for Women, Children and Social Welfare, Asha Koirala, pointed out the need of collective initiative among government, NGOs and other organizations to wipe out crime like human trafficking.

Likewise, State Minister Mohammad Jakir Hussein said that people are is now being trafficked from Nepal to the countries like Iraq and Libya. RSS