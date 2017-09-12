12 Sept, Kathmandu: The Election Commission (EC) has decided to further direct the Office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers (OPMCM) and other agencies to comply with the elections code of conduct in the upcoming parliamentary and provincial elections.

A meeting of the Elections Code of Conduct Committee headed by Election Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Shah Tuesday took the decision to direct the government to prevent activities which are against the election code of conduct.

The EC noted that the distribution of publicity materials reflecting election symbols and flags of the parties would pose challenge to conduct the election in a free and fair manner.

Meanwhile, the EC has said around 3,000 banners, flex prints and pamphlets were seized and destroyed in course of the monitoring of the third phase of local level elections taking place in Province-2 in September 18. RSS