15 Sept, Lahan: One hundred and nine polling booths in Siraha district have been identified as very sensitive in terms of poll security, the District Police Office, Siraha has stated.

Superintendent of Police (SP) at the DPO Shekhar Koirala said that 109 out of the total 219 polling booths in the district have been classified as very sensitive and 84 as sensitive. Only 26 polling booths have been put under the normal category.

SP Koirala said high security arrangement has been made at all the polling booths targeting the local level election taking place in the district on September 18.

He added that special security plan has been put in place to stop criminal and hooliganism that might take place at the polling booths adjoining the border with India. RSS