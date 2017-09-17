17 Sept, Pokhara: Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Yagya Bahadur Thapa, has said that there would be no lack of laws to hold any elections of the country.

At 16th anniversary of ‘Samadhan’ national daily published from Pokhara here today, Law Minister Thapa said that they have forwarded task for the formulation of necessary laws adopting the responsibility of holding elections of all levels for constitution implementation.

Similarly, President of Development Committee under the Legislature-Parliament, Rabindra Adhikari, stressed that journalism should be for development and prosperity as well as for political development.

Adhikrai laid emphasis that the media sector should be active to develop positive thinking and concept.

Chief Editor of ‘Samadhan’, Narayan Karki, asked for continuous creative suggestions and support in days ahead.

On the occasion, Krishna Nepali was awarded with this year’s’ Best Distributor’ while Mahendra Dhungana received ‘Best Marketing Award’.

Similarly, Arjun Giri was honoured with ‘Best Reporter Award’ on the occasion.