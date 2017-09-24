24 Sept, Kohalpur: CPN (Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal has claimed that Nepal would see the establishment of communism by the next decade.

Speaking at a party programme in Kohalpur, Banke, on Sunday, he said most of the agenda advocated by the people’s movement had been established and his party was now focused on establishing the communism. Maoists parties which were split for different purposes/reasons since the commencement of peace process had started reuniting which was itself a matter of happiness for all the Maoist forces, he argued.

He further claimed Mohan Baidya Kiran, Netra Bikram Chand ‘Biplab’ and Baburam Bhattarai who broke away from the mother party to form separate parties would ultimately come back to the Maoist movement.

Expressing satisfaction over the results of local elections held recently in Province No. 2, the former Prime Minister expressed happiness, saying the party was witnessing increasing public wave to its support these days.

On the occasion, over 300 central and district level leaders and cadres of different political parties joined the CPN (MC) by quitting their previous political associations and Dahal formally welcomed them to his party. RSS