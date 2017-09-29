29 Sept, Chitwan: The Department of Road is to build new 18 bridges in the place of the existing ones along the Narayangadh-Mugling road section within two years.

According to the Department of Road’s Sanjaya Kumar Shrestha, most of the existing bridges are narrow and in a dilapidated condition.

Shrestha said that the contract for constructing four new bridges will be signed with contractor within a month. The construction work would pick a pack once tenders are called for contractors to build the bridges, according to him.

Nayarangadh-Mugling Road Project’s Chief Engineer Shiva Khanal said that the existing bridges have six metre in breadth. “The new bridges’ breadth will be of 11 metres,” he said.

The construction of the new bridges is estimated to cost around 1 billion, according to the Narayagadh-Mugling Road Project. RSS

