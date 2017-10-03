3 Oct, Kathmandu: The CPN (UML), CPN (Maoist Centre) and Naya Shakti Nepal have formed a joint unity coordination committee to constitute a single communist political party.

Unveiling a six-point agreement at a programme organized in the capital city on Tuesday aiming to forge election alliance in the upcoming elections to the House of Representatives and State Assemblies, the top leaders of the three parties announced to bring other fringe left and progressive parties on board the unification bid.

On the occasion, the top leaders said that the new political move was in favor of the country and people.

As per the announcement, the coordination committee would be co-chaired by UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and Maoist Centre Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ while Madhav Kumar Nepal, vice-chairman Bamdev Gautam and general secretary Ishwor Pokharel shall be represented from the UML.

Likewise, Narayan Kaji Shrestha and Ram Bahadur Thapa would represent the Maoist Centre and Dr Baburam Bhattarai from the Naya Shakti Nepal in the coordination committee.

The coordination committee would form separate joint committees to prepare the political doctrine of the new party, common statute and other required documents.

The leaders claimed that the fresh deal between the three parties would ensure the victory of two-thirds majority in the upcoming polls after the election alliance. The three parties would also constitute a committee to draft a common election manifesto.

Speaking on the occasion, UML Chairman Oli said, “Our main goal is the country’s prosperity, not the power.” He also claimed that the communist and nationalist forces would form the new government in the upcoming years.

Oli also urged all the cadres of the political parties to unite for the implementation of the agreement without any hesitation.

Likewise, Chairman Prachanda said that the three parties were focused on making a single communist party and added that the door is open to forge election alliance with other political parties as well.

Prachanda urged all to contribute to the unification campaign to give a new message to the world by taking the country towards socialism.

Similarly, Dr Bhattarai said that the parties have stood in a single position for the country’s prosperity and establish socialism adding that the alliance should move ahead for the directly-elected prime ministerial parliamentary system.