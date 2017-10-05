5 Oct, Baniyani: The CPN (UML) has unanimously recommended party chairman KP Sharma Oli to contest the House of Representatives elections from Jhapa constituency-5.

Likewise, the UML unanimously recommended name of candidates to fight in the House of Representatives and State Assemblies polls from other four constituencies in the district.

Gopal Chandra Budhathoki has been recommended from Jhapa constituency-1, Pabitra Niraula Kharel from constituency-2, Pushpa Raj Pokharel from constituency-3 and Lal Prasad Sanwa from constituency-4.