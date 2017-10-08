8 Oct, Pokhara: CPN Revolutionary Maoist Chair Mohan Baidya has said the recently forged leftist alliance was only a strategy to gain power.

While inaugurating the first national assembly of the party here Sunday, Chair Baidya termed the alliance the rightist alliance rather than the leftist.

He regretted over not forging the alliance of genuine leftist forces in the country.

Similarly, the party Vice Chair CP Gajurel seconded Chair that the unity of genuine leftist parties was imperative.

Over 400 delegates and observers are attending the four-day assembly that began Sunday.