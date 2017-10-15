15 Oct, Kathmandu: President Bidya Devi Bhandari today authenticated 10 various bills in accordance with Article 113 of the Constitution of Nepal.

The bills authenticated thus are the National Dalit Commission Bill, 2074; the Bill on the Rights of People with Disabilities, 2074; the Local Government Operation Bill, 2074; the Tharu Commission Bill, 2074; and the Bill Related to the Remuneration, Facilities and Other Conditions of Service of the Chief Justice and the Justices of the Supreme Court, 2074.

According to the Office of the President, the President also authenticated the Bill Related to the Remuneration, Facilities and Other Conditions of Service of the Judges of High Court and District Court, 2074; the National Women Commission Bill, 2074; the Muslim Commission Bill, 2074; the Government Employees Adjustment Bill, 2074 and the Rapti Institute of Health Sciences Bill, 2074.