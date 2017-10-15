15 Oct, Bhaktapur: CPN (UML) Chairman KP Sharma Oli has said that the CPN (UML) would move ahead by tearing apart the misconception spread against the party.

Chairman Oli made such remark while welcoming Rastriya Prajatantra Party leader and outgoing Deputy-Speaker Ganga Prasad Yadav to the CPN (UML) at his own residence at Balkot today.

He said, “The CPN (UML) has become the largest party of the country from today following the result of the local-level elections at a time when the parliament does not exist.”

The CPN (UML) Chair blamed that although the government that he led had initiated different works related to education, health, employment, irrigation and other development works in the Tarai region, the incumbent government has left such programmes in uncertainty.

On the occasion, Yadav said that he joined the CPN (UML) the next day after becoming outgoing Deputy-Speaker, being motivated by the works carried out by the Oli-led government in the past and moved by leader Oli’s thoughts of unifying the mountainous, hilly and the Tarai region.

Meanwhile, central committee member of Chanda-led Communist Party of Nepal, Dal Bahadur Basnet, also joined the CPN (UML).

CPN (UML) general Secretary Ishwor Pokharel and leader of CPN (UML) Parliamentary Party, Subas Nembang, welcomed Yadav and Basnet by offering tika and scarf.