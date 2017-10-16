16 Oct, Kathmandu: President Bidya Devi Bhandari has urged the top leaders of major political parties to complete the upcoming polls in a peaceful manner.

At a greetings exchange programme organized at Office of the President today on the occasion of Tihar and Chhath, President Bhandari said that all the political parties should unite to conduct the polls that is being held for the first time after the promulgation of new constitution.

Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Poudel, who was present at the meeting, said that the President wished for the success of the polls.

Likewise, CPN (UML) Vice Chairman Bamdev Gautam said that the President urged the politicians to take the transition to a logical end by holding the polls in unison of all political parties.

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, former Prime Minister and UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, former Prime Minister and Maoist Centre Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, former Prime Minister Dr Baburam Bhattarai, RJP leader Rajendra Mahato, Federal Socialist Forum Nepal’s leader Ashok Rai, Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chairman Kamal Thapa and Rastriya Prajatantra Party (Democratic) Chairman Pashupati Shumsher Rana were present at the meeting.

Also present were former prime ministers Jhalanath Khanal, Madhav Kumar Nepal, Lokendra Bahadur Chand and former chairman of Council of Ministers Khilaraj Regmi.