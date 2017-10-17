17 Oct, Kathmandu: Nepal Telecom has offered discount on various service it has been providing to customers on the occasion of Tihar festival. As per the offer, 10 percent bonus will be provided on GSM, CDMA and prepaid recharge, and the scheme will run for three days beginning Wednesday, said NTC’s Spokesperson Prativa Baidya.

Likewise, 50 per cent of charge is waived on SMS service within NTC network, while 1 GB Youtube data pack can be purchased at Rs 100 for a total of 12 days. Similarly, 500 MB data pack can be got at Rs 60.

One can talk for 11 minutes at Rs 10 within NTC network, while 175 local calls will be free at a recharge of Rs 200 within CDMA network.