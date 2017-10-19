19 Oct, Kathmandu: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has committed to hold the upcoming federal and provincial elections in stipulated time adding that the government was committed to extend all kinds of essential support for the elections.

According to Election Commission’s spokesperson Nawaraj Dhakal, in a meeting with Election Commission’s office bearers at PM’s official residence, Baluwatar today, PM Deuba committed to reach all kinds of support for elections to the commission.

PM Deuba expressed happiness on the preparations going on for the elections and directed the EC officials to work in full speed for remaining preparations as well.

Chief election commissioner Dr Ayodhee Prasad Yadav briefed PM Deuba about their preparations for elections.

He informed PM Deuba that the political parties submitted their closed lists of candidates for the proportional system under the federal and provincial elections in the stipulated time with enthusiasm.

On the occasion, PM and EC officials exchanged Tihar greetings as well. Minister for Finance and election commissioners and secretary were present in the meeting. RSS