19 Oct, Pyongyang: The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) has condemned the United States and South Korea for holding the largest ever joint naval drill in waters near the Korean Peninsula which started Monday.

The drill proves that the United States and South Korea are attempting to “ignite a war on the Korean Peninsula at any cost,” a spokesman for the Pan-Korean Emergency Measure Committee for Opposing Nuclear War Drills against the DPRK said in a statement Wednesday.

The United States and South Korea are watching for an opportunity to make its “preemptive strike” on the DPRK a fait accompli, he said.

The spokesman warned that the DPRK would take countermeasures to “make the strike end in smoke at a single stroke.” The United States and South Korea started their largest ever naval drill this week by introducing nuclear-powered carrier Ronald Reagan strike group, three nuclear submarines, more than 40 warships including Aegis destroyers and fighter planes. Xinhua