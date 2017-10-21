21 Oct, Kathmandu: The registration of nomination papers of candidates for the election to the members of the House of Representatives and State Assemblies to be held on November 26 is scheduled to take place tomorrow or October 22.

Spokesman for the Election Commission, Nawaraj Dhakal said that there is a programme of registering the nominations of candidates on October 22 for the elections taking place in 37 constituencies for the members of the House of Representatives and in 74 constituencies for the members of the State Assemblies in the first phase.

The first phase of the election is being held in Solukhumbu, Sankhuwasabha, Bhojpur, Okhaldhunga, Taplejung, Panchthar, Khotang, Nuwakot, Rasuwa, Dhading, Sindhupalchok, Dolakha, Ramechhap, Mustang, Myagdi, Baglung, Manang, Lamjung, Gorkha, East Rukum, olpa, West Rukum, Jajarkot, Humla, Mugu, Jumla, Kalikot, Dolpa, Darchula, Bjhang, Bajura and Baitadi districts.

The filing of nomination will take place from 10 am to 5 pm. Those aspiring to become candidates have to get their nomination papers registered at the office of the Chief Returning Officer and the Returning Officer opened in the district headquarters.

As per the legal provision, a person filing nomination papers towards the first-past-the post category of the House of Representatives should produce papers with the signature of one proposer and one who has seconded the candidacy, and also the paper indicating that those proposing and seconding the candidacy have their names in the voters list for the ward member of the Rural Municipality or Municipality of the same election constituency.

A person whose name figures in the closed list under the proportional representation system cannot become a candidate in the first-past-the-post election system, and that person would not be nominated.

The candidates towards the first-past-the-post system for the election to the member of the State Assembly should include along with the nomination paper a copy of the citizenship certificate, the receipt of payment of the deposit, a testimonial that his/her name is included in the voters list in any of the rural municipality or municipality from within the province. In the case of a candidate from a political party, the person should also include the official letter from the party in the nomination papers.

Three million 228 thousand and 879 voters are using their franchise in the first phase of the House of Representatives and State Assembly elections.

The Election Commission has stated that the voters roll for the first phase elections has already been printed and sent to the districts concerned.

There are 4,465 polling booths and 2,946 voting centres in the first phase elections.

This is the first time in the political history of the country that both the elections for the House of Representatives and the State Assemblies are taking place at the same time. RSS