23 Oct, Jhapa: A man died after getting infected from dengue in Jhapa district.

The deceased has been identified as Umesh Sah, 40, of Birta, Birtamod Municipality-4 in the district.

According to Brajesh Kumar Mehata of Birta Health Clinic, Sah had complained of fever, joint pain and symptoms relating to the mosquito-borne disease in the Clinic some days ago.

Unable to provide treatment at the Clinic upon diagnosis of dengue, Sah was referred to another health facility during which he breathed his last on the way.

Dengue was first reported in Birtamode around a month ago. The infection has spread in Damak, Kankai, Arjundhara, Kakadvitta Municipality and Budda Shanti Rular Municipality.

As many as 81 cases of dengue have been reported in Jhapa district since it was first detected around a month ago, according to the District Public Health Office, Jhapa.

The number of dengue patients was growing in lately, shared DPHO, Jhapa’s Resource Person, Kul Bahadur Poudel.

Although dengue prevention and control programme have been launched in the locality, they are not found to be as effective in controlling the disease. “It may take a while to bring this infection under control,” concluded Poudel.

Meanwhile, in Bardibas of Mahottari district, the number of people suffering from dengue has reached 263. Dengue was first found in five persons in Bardibas on October 2. Among the total infected so far, 245 are locals while 18 are from Sindhuli and Dhanusha districts, according to the District Public Health Office, Mahottari.

A situation of fear has spread in Bardibas with the surge in the dengue patients. Although the District Public Health Office, the Bardibas Municipality and other social organisations have taken joint initiatives to bring the disease under control, it has not been contained as yet.